Kherson region: Russia’s actions result in the deaths of 2 children; the town of Oleshky and a key crossing are occupied

Russian shelling resulted in the death of 13 people, 2 of them children, and 9 servicemen, reports the Kherson city administration.

Details: 33 people in the region are victims of Russian aggression, among them 4 children and 17 servicemen. Kherson city administration also reports that Russian troops took the town of Oleshky and Dnipro crossing.

"Oleshky is controlled by Russian troops. Military objects are destroyed by the enemy’s aviation. Dnipro river crossing is controlled by the invaders."

More details: It is also reported that in Heniches'k district (a port town just north of Crimea) all government structures are controlled by the invaders. Military machinery is in the town of Heniches’k itself, and Russian troops have established posts around the town’s outskirts. They check everyone who is trying to leave, whether they belong to Ukraine’s armed forces. No shooting or active military operations are reported.

In the Skadovsk district, a military column is located in the Shrike region; it is not moving. There are no Russian troops in the town itself.

In the Beryslav district a big column of armoured vehicles has crossed the Kakhovs’ka hydroelectric power station and is moving in the direction of Velyka Oleksandrivka. There is no information as to the presence of military equipment in the city of Beryslav.

In the Kakhiv region, Russian military equipment is currently located in the town of Nova Kakhivka. Kakhovs’ka hydroelectric power plant and North Crimean channel crossings are captured.

Previous news: Earlier the Center for Defense Strategies reported that Russian troops were able to capture Heniches'k and Nova Kakhovka. Information about the capture of Heniches'k was confirmed by the mayor.