All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kherson region: Russia’s actions result in the deaths of 2 children; the town of Oleshky and a key crossing are occupied

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 February 2022, 16:08
Kherson region: Russia’s actions result in the deaths of 2 children; the town of Oleshky and a key crossing are occupied

Russian shelling resulted in the death of 13 people, 2 of them children, and 9 servicemen, reports the Kherson city administration.

Details: 33 people in the region are victims of Russian aggression, among them 4 children and 17 servicemen. Kherson city administration also reports that Russian troops took the town of Oleshky and Dnipro crossing.

"Oleshky is controlled by Russian troops. Military objects are destroyed by the enemy’s aviation. Dnipro river crossing is controlled by the invaders."

Advertisement:

More details: It is also reported that in Heniches'k district (a port town just north of Crimea) all government structures are controlled by the invaders. Military machinery is in the town of Heniches’k itself, and Russian troops have established posts around the town’s outskirts. They check everyone who is trying to leave, whether they belong to Ukraine’s armed forces. No shooting or active military operations are reported.

In the Skadovsk district, a military column is located in the Shrike region; it is not moving. There are no Russian troops in the town itself.

In the Beryslav district a big column of armoured vehicles has crossed the Kakhovs’ka hydroelectric power station and is moving in the direction of Velyka Oleksandrivka. There is no information as to the presence of military equipment in the city of Beryslav.

In the Kakhiv region, Russian military equipment is currently located in the town of Nova Kakhivka. Kakhovs’ka hydroelectric power plant and North Crimean channel crossings are captured.

Previous news: Earlier the Center for Defense Strategies reported that Russian troops were able to capture Heniches'k and Nova Kakhovka. Information about the capture of Heniches'k was confirmed by the mayor.

Advertisement:

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: