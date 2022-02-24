In Sumy, Russian tanks in the city centre are reported

Citizens of the city of Sumy report the presence of Russian tanks in the city centre; right now they are stationed by the Region State Administration, and do not turn onto other streets.

Source: "Ukrainian Pravda" journalist and political scientist from Sumy Viktor Bobyrenko on Facebook; local residents in comments for UP, "Suspil’ne" media outlet.

In Bobyrenko’s words: "Russian troops are entering the city of Sumy. Territorial defense is fighting. Ours have definitely neutralised some sort of a weapon, looks like an anti-aircraft gun, but I can’t say for sure.

They’re advancing along the central streets, not moving into the side streets.

They’re looting shops in villages near Sumy, but not touching the civilians. Looks like the orcs here have entered the operational field.

Personally I thought that they would enter Kharkiv and continue on to Donbas, to fight the professional army.

The city of Sumy has a pipeline and this ought to have protected us. Right now the Russian army is practically walking all over the pipeline that supplies Russian gas to Europe.

Totally against the laws of military logics."

Details: Local residents report that the occupants wear red armbands.

People also report that tanks are stationed by the city government administration building.

There was a fight in Sumy on the Kondrat’yev street, where there is a military unit and a cadet school. As a results, 6 are injured of whom 3 are in a serious condition, and 3 have died.