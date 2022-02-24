All Sections
Russians is protesting against the attack on Ukraine: more than 150 protestors detained

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 February 2022, 17:21
Russians is protesting against the attack on Ukraine: more than 150 protestors detained

More than 150 people were detained in Russia during protests and single pickets against the war with Ukraine.

Source: OVD-Info, Novaya Gazeta, IC of Russia.

Details: According to the human rights portal OVD-Info, the number of detainees as of 6 pm Kyiv time is 167 people.

Protests were also reported in St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Cheboksary, Togliatti, Perm, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Tomsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, Astrakhan and other cities.

