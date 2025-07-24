All Sections
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 01:19
Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Getty Images

Long-time supporter of Donald Trump and notorious for promoting conspiracy theories and anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that the protests in Kyiv are supposedly taking place because President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is refusing to sign a peace deal with Russia.

Source: Greene on X (Twitter)

скріншот допису Марджорі Тейлор Грін у соцмережі Х
Screenshot of publication by Taylor Greene on Х

Details: On Wednesday, Greene shared a video from a protest in Kyiv against the restrictions on the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

She added the caption: "Huge protests erupt in Kyiv against Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as he is a dictator and refuses to make a peace deal and end the war. Good for the Ukrainian people! Throw him out of office! And America must STOP funding and sending weapons!!!"

Greene made no mention of the real reason for the protests in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which is the adoption by Parliament and the signing by the president of law No. 12414, which introduces amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure that would make the NABU and SAPO – currently independent anti-corruption institutions – dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.

As of 01:00 on 24 July Kyiv time, Taylor Greene’s post had over 78,000 likes, but also 8,000 comments, many of which directly pointed out her lies. However, the congresswoman has not rushed to correct her disinformation. Her account has a following of 4.9 million users.

Read more: For Trump, Putin and conspiracy theories: all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ukraine’s critic in US Congress

Background:

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.
  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.
  • On 23 July, the protests continued

USAKyiv
