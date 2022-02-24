Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Eighteen Russian Il-78 on the way to Kyiv - Bellingcat

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 18:46

A group of investigative journalists has information that eighteen transport planes Il-76 flew out from Pskov, Russia in the direction of Kyiv to land troops.

Source: Twitter of Bellingcat Executive Director Christo Grozev

Ad verbatim of Grozev: "Sources in the Ukrainian government informed me that eighteen transport planes Il-76 flew out of Pskov in the direction of Kyiv. Estimated arrival time is in one hour. The only explanation is that Russians aim to occupy and conquer Kyiv in order to establish a puppet government already today (24 February  -ed.) While the world word is watching and doing almost nothing’’

Details: Grozev published this announcement at 17:58 Kyiv time.  

What was before: Pentagon announced that Russia was developing a plan to overthrow the legitimate Ukrainian government and establish its puppet leaders in order to force Ukraine to peace on Kremlin’s conditions.  

