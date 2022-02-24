A group of investigative journalists has information that 18 Il-76 transport planes took off in Pskov, Russia, and are flying in the direction of Kyiv to deploy troops.

Source: Bellingcat Executive Director Christo Grozev on Twitter

Quote from Grozev: "Ukrainian government sources tell me 18 Il-76 planes have left Pskov direction Kyiv, will arrive in about an hour.

Advertisement:

The only plausible goal would be to capture and subordinate Kyiv (and install a puppet government) today (24 February – ed.). While the world is watching and doing almost nothing.’’

Details: Grozev published this announcement at 17:58 (Kyiv time).

Earlier: Pentagon reported that Russia was developing a plan to overthrow the legitimate Ukrainian government and establish its puppet leaders in order to force Ukraine to agree to peace on the Kremlin’s conditions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!