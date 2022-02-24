All Sections
18 Russian Il-78 aircraft on the way to Kyiv – Bellingcat

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 17:46
18 Russian Il-78 aircraft on the way to Kyiv – Bellingcat

A group of investigative journalists has information that 18 Il-76 transport planes took off in Pskov, Russia, and are flying in the direction of Kyiv to deploy troops.

Source: Bellingcat Executive Director Christo Grozev on Twitter 

Quote from Grozev: "Ukrainian government sources tell me 18 Il-76 planes have left Pskov direction Kyiv, will arrive in about an hour.

The only plausible goal would be to capture and subordinate Kyiv (and install a puppet government) today (24 February – ed.). While the world is watching and doing almost nothing.’’

Details: Grozev published this announcement at 17:58 (Kyiv time).  

Earlier: Pentagon reported that Russia was developing a plan to overthrow the legitimate Ukrainian government and establish its puppet leaders in order to force Ukraine to agree to peace on the Kremlin’s conditions.

