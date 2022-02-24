Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Укр / Рус
up shop

Kremlin prepares new wave of attacks, including paratroopers – Reznikov

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 22:19

Minister of defense Oleksiy Reznikov states that Russia’s military forces are preparing a new wave of attacks, including deploying paratroopers, but Ukrainian army is ready for it.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

In Reznikov’s words: "Kremlin is preparing a new wave of attacks, including deploying paratroopers. But our army is ready to face it".

Details: Reznikov noted that heavy fighting continues in the Luhans’k and Sumy regions, and to the north of the capital. The situation in the south of the country is complicated, too.

"However, the enemy did not expect this degree of resistance. They were stopped outside of Kharkiv, forced to shut up and fended off in many parts of the east. Russian occupiers are already surrendering", – the minister reminded.

He also noted that the world has started to implement sanctions against Russia, and in Russia itself antiwar demonstrations have begun.

"Tomorrow Russians will already feel the brunt of Putin’s insanity", – Reznikov wrote.

RECENT NEWS
08:28
Local situation in Ukraine as of Monday morning
07:58
Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration
06:33
Two Russian missiles hit a childcare centre and a store in Chernihiv. No casualties recorded
06:26
Russians continue their failing assault on Kyiv
05:57
Reznikov: The war has reached a real turning point, it is now European
04:46
Missile hits residential building in Chernihiv downtown
04:21
Renewed shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv - State Special Communications Service
04:10
Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces
02:35
Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff
02:04
Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine
All News