Gostomel was reclaimed, but the capture of enemy is in progress

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 22:49

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders regained control of Gostomel airport.

Source: Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko on Facebook, telegram from the Verkhovna Rada

Direct speech: "Gostomel! The first big victory!

An hour ago, our paratroopers by helicopters worked out the Gostomel airfield with nurses!"

Then they landed and cleared the airfield of the enemy!

The surviving Russian paratroopers fled through the woods and fields. "

At the same time, according to the UE, in Gostomel the cleansing of enemies who ran away is still going on.

