Kyiv subway is operational, people using it as a shelter

In the event of an air-raid alarm, the ground stations "Dnepr", "Hidropark", "Levoberezhnaya", "Darnitsa", "Chernigovskaya", and "Lesnaya" will not work. They are not safe for shelter and transportation of passengers.

Metropolitan urges people to move to other shelters or underground stations.

Also, some stations are operating with entry restrictions to ensure gradual removal of people and avoid congestion.

