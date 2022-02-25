Fighting ongoing in the areas of Hostomel, Vorzel and Bucha – Arestovych KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — Friday, 25 February 2022, 09:52 Details: Arestovich noted that Russian troops are trying to advance. "But our airborne mechanized units put up a reliable barrier, several enemy helicopters and at least one column of military equipment were destroyed, Javelins were working," he said. Arestovich also said that the pilot of the plane that went down Friday morning in Kiev had been taken prisoner. Advertisement: