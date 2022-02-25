Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
AFU stopped the enemy offensive in Chernihiv region: 20 tanks and up to 15 units of military equipment destroyed

Friday, 25 February 2022, 12:22

Ad verbatim: "The subsections of the operational command ‘North’ destroyed around 20 enemy tanks in Chernihiv region. Also, the ‘North’ command destroyed enemy convoy that was moving from Ripok to Chernihiv. The estimated losses are 10-15 units of military equipment’’.

Details: Losses among Russian military are being confirmed.

AFU reassure that Chernihiv is keeping its defence.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/news/2022/02/25/7325733/
