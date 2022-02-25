Zelenskyy to Putin: let’s sit down to negotiate

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offers the President of Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin to sit down to negotiate.

Source: address of the Head of State

Ad verbatim: "I want to address the President of the Russian Federation again. The fighting is ongoing all over the territory of Ukraine. Let’s sit down to negotiate. To stop the loss of life".



Details: Zelenskyy addressed the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Ukrainian: "Stay strong. You are all we have. You are the defence of our country. Glory to Ukraine!"