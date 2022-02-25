Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Kyiv has entered the defense phase, the situation is difficult - Klitschko

Friday, 25 February 2022, 14:23

Ad verbatim : "The city entered a phase of defense. Now we hear shooting and explosions in some areas. The Ukrainian military are neutralising Russian sabotage groups. Unfortunately, some of these sabotage groups have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to bring the capital to its knees and destroy us. "

"The Ukrainian army is defending Kyiv. The situation is difficult. But we believe in our Armed Forces. We support them, we help them."

Details : He appealed to the residents of Kyiv, especially the Obolon district, not to leave the house or shelter .

"Make supplies of water, food and necessities, prepare warm clothes, blankets to take them to shelter," he advised.

Klitschko also said that 4 residents of the house were injured early on Friday morning as a result of the rocket wreckage impacting the house at 7a Kosice Street.

"Also due to the arrival of Russian military equipment in Obolon, a civilian was injured - an elderly man. He is in intensive care at the Ambulance Hospital in serious condition," the mayor said.

