Four civilians killed and 15 wounded in an air strike in Kyiv region

Friday, 25 February 2022, 16:58

In Kuleba’s words: "Unfortunately, we also have casualties among civilians in Polissya, Maryanivka, and Gavrylivka. In Maryanivka, in the Vyshhorod district, the enemy cynically launched an air strike on civilians.

So far we have confirmed information about the deaths of 4 people  and more than who have been 15 wounded [in the air strike]."

Details: The directions of Bucha - Gostomel’ - Irpin’ remain difficult in the Kyiv region. Russian occupation forces have been trying to break through for the last 4 hours. In Bucha, our troops have stopped the advance of a column of military equipment; the enemy left the equipment and retreated.

At the entrance to Vyshgorod, Ukraine’s National Guard forces, National Police, and Territorial Defense units are deterring the Russian offensive.

Boryspil’ direction is calm, no military action is taking place there.

Kuleba noted that the final number of civilian casualties in the region is still being confirmed. He added that in general, the situation in the Kyiv region is completely under control today.


Earlier, prosecutor general Irina Venediktova said that the Russian army has probably shelled an orphanage in Vorzel’, Kyiv region; 50 children were in the orphanage at the time of shelling.

