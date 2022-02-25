Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Head of Sumy Region: Defenders and authorities are in the city, no one surrendered to the enemy, don't believe fakes

Friday, 25 February 2022, 20:11

Source : Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "Official information on territorial defence in Sumy! Soldiers are remaining in the city! No one surrenders to the enemy! Don't be fooled! Sumy and other district centers of the region are under our control! Local authorities."

Details : The head of the region also dispelled a number of fakes:  

  • video with a woman from the territorial defence - fake! Authorities control provision.
  • calls for surrender and information that the cities in the region "surrendered" and the authorities fled - fake!
  • we did not launch any negotiations with the enemy! 

Zhyvytskyi also added that ‘’while people were hiding in churches from shelling, Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchy) priests, for example in the church on Troitskaya (and we have information that this was happening throughout the region), misinformed our people. They said that Sumy region surrendered to the enemy.’’

The head of the region stressed that it was a FAKE and called on people to trust only official sources of information.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

