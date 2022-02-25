Occupiers stationed by Konotop without fuel or food. Ukrainian armed forces explain how to “help”

Verbatim: "After difficult battles and significant losses, Russian occupiers ended up near Konotop. They have issues with fuel and supplies. Tankers walk around with canisters trying to buy fuel. Soldiers from the occupying forces demand that local residents give them food.

Instances of looting by Russian occupiers have been observed.

On the outskirts of Konotop, there are around 40 units of burned-down Russian military equipment.

You can help the occupiers by giving them rocket candy."

Details: There are no recommendations with regard to providing Russian soldiers with food. It was noted that Ukrainians already know well what to do.