Reznikov appealed to Russian mothers: don’t send your sons to die

Friday, 25 February 2022, 22:12

Direct speech: "I want to appeal to the residents of the Russian Federation. Especially - to the wives, mothers, girlfriends of Russian soldiers and officers. In a few days of intervention in Ukraine, as many Russian soldiers will be destroyed as in the two Chechen wars. Thousands. Thousands.


Russia's ruler has become a murderer. A murderer not only of Ukrainians, but of Russians as well. We know that all over Russia young boys are enlisted urgently. Russian authorities are preparing to transfer recruits with minimum combat skills. These contractors are not being told where they are going and what awaits them there.


Hide your loved ones if you care about them. Don't send them to die! They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city. Take your disagreement with this to the streets. Demand that the war is stopped. Demand the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine. Do not be afraid! The truth is on your side. You can still change things now and not regret it later. When all the information about the Kremlin's war crimes is uncovered, your loved ones will be grateful."

Details: The minister also addressed Ukrainians. He stressed that more than 40 hours of fighting back against the Russian occupants proved that we have the most powerful army in Europe and fearless people.


Direct speech: "Ukrainians are now fighting for the future they have long deserved. Both their own and the whole of Europe. We will definitely win! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Ukrainian Army!"

