All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: This night will be very difficult, the fate of Ukraine is being decided

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 25 February 2022, 23:05
Zelenskyy: This night will be very difficult, the fate of Ukraine is being decided

Ad verbatim : "The night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come."

"Tonight the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance. Tonight they will storm.

We have to persevere tonight. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. "

Advertisement:

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this night will be tougher than the day. 

"Many cities of our country are under attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our boys and girls in the Donbass, the cities of southern Ukraine. Special attention to Kyiv. The capital cannot be lost," he stressed.

The President noted that every civilian should be as careful as possible, and everyone who can help the defense - to stop the enemy wherever possible.

"If even kindergartens are an acceptable goal for the invaders, you should not leave them any chance," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: