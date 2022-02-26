Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Zelenskyy: This night will be very difficult, the fate of Ukraine is being decided

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 00:05

Ad verbatim : "The night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come."

"Tonight the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance. Tonight they will storm.

We have to persevere tonight. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. "

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this night will be tougher than the day. 

"Many cities of our country are under attack. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our boys and girls in the Donbass, the cities of southern Ukraine. Special attention to Kyiv. The capital cannot be lost," he stressed.

The President noted that every civilian should be as careful as possible, and everyone who can help the defense - to stop the enemy wherever possible.

"If even kindergartens are an acceptable goal for the invaders, you should not leave them any chance," Zelenskyy said.

