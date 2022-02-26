Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Росіяни в чужій формі розстріляли бійців на КПП біля Василькова

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 02:33

Ad verbatim: "Occupying SRUs (sabotage and reconnaissance groups - ed.) used the Ukrainian police cars and uniforms as a cover. This is how they operated near Vasylkiv, where our air defenses had just shot down an IL-76 with Russian troops.

They approached wearing the uniform of the National Police of Ukraine in a car with flashing lights, shot our soldiers at the checkpoint, and distracted attention. At the same time, another group approached by truck from a different direction.

The fierce battle for the airfield continues right now. "

