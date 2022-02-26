All Sections
Shots fired in the centre of Kyiv. A column of Russian troops destroyed near Beresteiska

Roman RomaniukSaturday, 26 February 2022, 05:08

Details: Shots fired from assault rifles are heard in the vicinity of ​​​​Peremohy Square, the railway station, and Bohdan Khmelnitsky Street.

No large explosions or heavy weaponry are heard.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Land Forces report that in the vicinity of ​​the Beresteiska subway station, where an attack on a military base had taken place earlier, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a column of enemy troops.

Direct quote: "The 101st brigade destroyed a column: two cars, two trucks carrying ammunition, and a tank."

Earlier, Derzhspetszviazku (State Special Communications Service) reported that fights with sabotage groups are taking place in the area.

The city government asks the residents of Kyiv not to leave the safety of shelters.

Suspilne noticed that subway stations Beresteiska, Shuliavska and Universitet, which are in close proximity to the fighting, have closed their hydro locks to prevent entry.

