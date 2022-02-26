Kuleba demands that the world isolate Russia

In Kuleba’s words: "Kyiv – our wonderful, peaceful city – has endured another night under Russia’s shelling and ground fire. One of Russia’s missiles hit an apartment building in Kyiv."

"I demand that the world completely isolate Russia. Deport their ambassadors. Enforce oil embargo. Destroy Russia’s economy. Stop Russian military offenders!"

Earlier, Russian missile hit an apartment building at 6-A Lobanovs’kogo Avenue in Kyiv.

