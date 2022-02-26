Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Kuleba demands that the world isolate Russia

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 09:05

In Kuleba’s words: "Kyiv – our wonderful, peaceful city – has endured another night under Russia’s shelling and ground fire. One of Russia’s missiles hit an apartment building in Kyiv."

"I demand that the world completely isolate Russia. Deport their ambassadors. Enforce oil embargo. Destroy Russia’s economy. Stop Russian military offenders!"

Earlier, Russian missile hit an apartment building at 6-A Lobanovs’kogo Avenue in Kyiv.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

