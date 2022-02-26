Invaders receive information about Ukraine's Armed Forces through fake calls to family members - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 11:50 am

Families and relatives of Ukrainian servicemen receive calls from the Russian invaders who use the mobile phones of Ukrainian soldiers to report false information about their situation and location.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "Relatives and friends of the soldiers receive calls from the soldiers' cell phones. These are fake calls from the occupants to gain information about their status and current location. Please inform family and friends about what to do in such situations."

Details: advises you to ask the caller questions that only you and your family member can answer. For example:

Name of the kindergarten your military relative attended.

The number of the school he attended.

Mother's birthday.

Background:

The National Security and Defense Council reported that Russian spies and agents infiltrated into communication groups and forums of Kyiv residents in social networks and messengers: the ministry explained how to act in such cases.