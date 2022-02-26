Mykolaiv preparing for circular defense: enemy tanks advancing

Mykolaiv is preparing for circular defense of the city - 12 enemy tanks broke through from Kakhovka. There is also information on advances of other armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Source: the head of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Vitaly Kim.

Ad verbatim: "We received an order to prepare for the circular defense of the city. There is a breakthrough of 12 tanks from Kakhovka, more Russian troops are still coming. We are now mobilising all military forces on the perimeter where heavy artillery is in place.

As for the city residents, all those who have strength and wish to help, please get in touch with the Territorial Defence’’.

Details: Kim also announced that possibly it will be necessary to build barricades inside the city in order to prevent enemy offensive in some districts. He pointed out that the city had five hours to prepare. According to him, the fight will take place outside the city and Russians will not go through.