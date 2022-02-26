All Sections
Russia has Cut Off Shipping Along the Coast of Ukraine

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 13:20
The Russian occupiers have blocked civil shipping lanes in the Black Sea off the south-west coast of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Statement from the Russian occupiers: "Attention! All ships in the north-west of the Black Sea are forbidden to go to sea due to the conduct of a counter-terrorism operation by the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Any ships found in this area of the Black Sea will be classified as a terrorist threat."

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine added that they have documented Russian drone activity within one kilometer of the coast of Odessa Region and the Danube Delta.

Background: On 25 February 2022, Russian shells hit civilian ships under Romanian and Panamanian flags near the coast of Ukraine. On 24 February 2022, a Russian bomb struck a Turkish ship.

On 25 February 2022, 13 Ukrainian border guards fiercely resisted the Russian occupiers on Snake Island.

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
