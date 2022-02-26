Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russia has Cut Off Shipping Along the Coast of Ukraine

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 14:20

Saturday 26 February 2022, 14:20

The Russian occupiers have blocked civil shipping lanes in the Black Sea off the south-west coast of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Statement from the Russian occupiers: "Attention! All ships in the north-west of the Black Sea are forbidden to go to sea due to the conduct of a counter-terrorism operation by the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Any ships found in this area of the Black Sea will be classified as a terrorist threat."

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine added that they have documented Russian drone activity within one kilometer of the coast of Odessa Region and the Danube Delta.

Background: On 25 February 2022, Russian shells hit civilian ships under Romanian and Panamanian flags near the coast of Ukraine. On 24 February 2022, a Russian bomb struck a Turkish ship.

On 25 February 2022, 13 Ukrainian border guards fiercely resisted the Russian occupiers on Snake Island.

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News