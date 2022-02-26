All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Turkey has imposed a ban on the transit of Russian warships in the Black Sea

European PravdaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 15:03
Turkey has imposed a ban on the transit of Russian warships in the Black Sea

Saturday, February 26 2022, 16:03/4.03 PM

Source: Evropeiska Pravda/Zelenskyy

Ad verbatim: President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Turkey had imposed a ban on the transit of Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

Details: "I thank my friend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the Turkish people, for their strong support. The ban on Russian warships entering the Black Sea and Turkey's significant military and humanitarian aid are extremely important today. The Ukrainian people will never forget that!" – this is what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared via Twitter.

Earlier, the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that NATO should take more concrete steps and stop limiting themselves to empty statements about Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: