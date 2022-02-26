Turkey has imposed a ban on the transit of Russian warships in the Black Sea

Saturday, February 26 2022, 16:03/4.03 PM

Source: Evropeiska Pravda/Zelenskyy

Ad verbatim: President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Turkey had imposed a ban on the transit of Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Details: "I thank my friend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the Turkish people, for their strong support. The ban on Russian warships entering the Black Sea and Turkey's significant military and humanitarian aid are extremely important today. The Ukrainian people will never forget that!" – this is what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared via Twitter.

Earlier, the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that NATO should take more concrete steps and stop limiting themselves to empty statements about Ukraine.