Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russia’s Kremlin and other governmental agencies’ websites are down, TV is playing Ukrainian music

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 17:19

OLENA ROSHCHINA - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

Websites of the President’s Administration of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Аederal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and also a number of news agenсies, particularly Interfax and TASS are down.

Source: websites of the Russian authorities, Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: Hackers from Anonymous may be behind this.

Anonymous announced on Twitter that it was constantly working to keep Russia's government websites offline and pass information to Russian people "so they can get rid of Putin's state censorship machine."

"We are also undergoing operations to best support Ukrainians online," they said.

Ad verbatim, Ministry of Digital Transformation: "The website of Roskomnadzor is down, and Ukrainian music is playing on Russian TV channels. It is believed that this is the work of hackers from Anonymous, who continue to hack Russian services and websites."

RECENT NEWS
21:22
In Trostyanets the occupiers hit a house and their military equipment is on the streets
20:56
Desperate attempts to hide military failure: Putin's regime blocks Russian media outlets “Echo of Moscow” and “Dozhd”
20:14
Russian invaders' shelling of Mariupol kills one, 3 injured
20:00
Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralise Kadyrov's fighters who planned to kill Zelenskyy
19:48
Russians' missile attack on Kharkiv this morning killed 7, injured 24
19:48
Genocide Allegations in The Hague: Explaining Ukraine Claim Against Russia Before the ICJ
19:45
National Bank of Ukraine opens account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
19:35
Zelenskyy talks to Biden
19:26
“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” Ukrayinska Pravda located yachts of Russian oligarchs in Europe
19:22
Canada bans Russian vessels from entering its ports and inland waters
All News