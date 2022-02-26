Russia’s Kremlin and other governmental agencies’ websites are down, TV is playing Ukrainian music

OLENA ROSHCHINA - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

Websites of the President’s Administration of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Аederal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and also a number of news agenсies, particularly Interfax and TASS are down.

Source: websites of the Russian authorities, Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: Hackers from Anonymous may be behind this.

Anonymous announced on Twitter that it was constantly working to keep Russia's government websites offline and pass information to Russian people "so they can get rid of Putin's state censorship machine."

"We are also undergoing operations to best support Ukrainians online," they said.

Ad verbatim, Ministry of Digital Transformation: "The website of Roskomnadzor is down, and Ukrainian music is playing on Russian TV channels. It is believed that this is the work of hackers from Anonymous, who continue to hack Russian services and websites."