All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia’s Kremlin and other governmental agencies’ websites are down, TV is playing Ukrainian music

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 16:19

OLENA ROSHCHINA - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

Websites of the President’s Administration of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Аederal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and also a number of news agenсies, particularly Interfax and TASS are down.

Source: websites of the Russian authorities, Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation

Advertisement:

Details: Hackers from Anonymous may be behind this.

Anonymous announced on Twitter that it was constantly working to keep Russia's government websites offline and pass information to Russian people "so they can get rid of Putin's state censorship machine."

"We are also undergoing operations to best support Ukrainians online," they said.

Ad verbatim, Ministry of Digital Transformation: "The website of Roskomnadzor is down, and Ukrainian music is playing on Russian TV channels. It is believed that this is the work of hackers from Anonymous, who continue to hack Russian services and websites."

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: