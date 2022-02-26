Invaders carried out an air raid in the suburbs of Mariupol: at least three people died
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 16:16
Russian invaders carried out an air raid on the village of Sartana near Mariupol.
At least three people died in the attack.
Source: Press Office of the Mariupol City Council
Quote: "Today at about 3 p.m., there was an airstrike by Russian Federation troops at the village of Sartana near Mariupol.
Details: At least three people were killed and six injured. The injured people have been hospitalized. The house of Stepan Mahsma, the Mariupol district chairman, came under fire.