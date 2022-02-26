Missile hits house in Kyiv region: 3 dead

In Borodyanka, Kyiv region, invaders’ missile hit a private house; 3 people died.

Source: Department of Emergency in Kyiv region

Details: At 13:38, rescue services received the message that a missile hit a private house on Central’na Street in the town of Borodyanka.

Ad verbatim: "Upon arrival [at the scene of action] we have established that the missile has completely destroyed the house; one woman died immediately.

According to the information we have, there may still be people in the basement. During the rescue mission we found bodies of two more people who died in the strike."