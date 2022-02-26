All Sections
Updated: Russian invaders opened fire at a public bus in Kharkiv region, killed civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 18:01

Roman Petrenko — Saturday, 26 February 2022, 7:01 PM

Update: The Russian invaders near the village of Volokhiv Yar in Kharkiv reiong opened fire at a public bus transporting civilians on the Izyum-Kharkiv highway.

Source: Suspilne, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Facebook

Details: The Head of the Izyum Regional State Administration Stepan Maselskyy said that 14 persons were wounded as a result of the attack, and one person was killed.

Earlier, the Donetsk Oblast State Administration informed of five dead and six wounded.

