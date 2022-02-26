Roman Kravets — Saturday, 26 February 2022, 6:35 PM

The Russian invaders opened fire at a public bus transporting residents of Torets near the village of Volokhiv Yar in Kharkiv region.

Source: Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Facebook

Quote: "Five persons are dead, six are wounded."

Details: Among the dead are two 42-year old women, two men aged 18 and 22, and another man whose age is currently unknown.