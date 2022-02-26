Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Minister Fedorov: We are creating an IT Army

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 19:06

Olena Roschina - Saturday, 26 February 2022, 7:06 PM

The Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhaylo Fedorov announced the creation of an army of IT specialists to fight for Ukraine in the cyberspace.

Source: Telegram Fedorov

Quote: "We have many talented Ukrainians in tech: developers, cyber-specialists, designers, copywriters, marketing specialists, targeting specialists, etc.

"We are creating an IT Army. All operational tasks will be posted here. There’s plenty to do for everyone. We continue our fight at the cyber-front."

Details: The first task for the IT Army of Ukraine is already posted on its channel.

