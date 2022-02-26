Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian sailors call to boycott cargo from and to Russia

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 19:25

A Ukrainian sailor called on everyone to help Ukraine, which fighting off the Russian invasion, financially. He also called upon all sailors to refuse to go to Russian ports and to boycott cargo to and from Russia.

Source: address of the captain Alexei Luchino on YouTube.

Quote: "15% of the global officer corps are Ukrainian sailors. While we continue working, our families are being shelled, our children hide in basements.

We receive letters of support, but that's not enough. I would even call it absolute inaction.

I ask you all to help my country! Create funds to help the army and funds to support and restore Ukraine. I believe in our country and army. Glory to Ukraine".

He also appealed to the sailors of the entire global fleet to boycott cargo to and from Russia.

