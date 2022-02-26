All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian sailors call to boycott cargo from and to Russia

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 18:25

ALYONA MAZURENKO – SATURDAY, 26 FEBRUARY, 7:25 PM

A Ukrainian sailor called on everyone to help Ukraine, which fighting off the Russian invasion, financially. He also called upon all sailors to refuse to go to Russian ports and to boycott cargo to and from Russia.

Source: address of the captain Alexei Luchino on YouTube.

Advertisement:

Quote: "15% of the global officer corps are Ukrainian sailors. While we continue working, our families are being shelled, our children hide in basements.

We receive letters of support, but that's not enough. I would even call it absolute inaction.

I ask you all to help my country! Create funds to help the army and funds to support and restore Ukraine. I believe in our country and army. Glory to Ukraine".

He also appealed to the sailors of the entire global fleet to boycott cargo to and from Russia.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: