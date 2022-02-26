Odesa city and region: curfew extended, vehicle movement ban in force on Sunday

ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 7:31pm

The government has imposed a curfew as of February 26 in Odesa and the Odesa region from 7:00 pm to 06:00 am. On February 27, civilian transport ban is in force throughout the region.

Source: Dumskaya newspaper quotes the head of the Odesa Military Administration Sergei Grinevetsky, on request of the Commander of Operational Command "South"

Details: It is strictly forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places without special passes and IDs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On February 27, all movement of vehicles is prohibited on the entire territory of Odesa region, as well as in the city of Odesa.

The only exceptions include emergency medical services, special-purpose vehicles performing urgent service missions and vehicles with special passes. These vehicles should be indicated by special light signaling devices.