Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Odesa city and region: curfew extended, vehicle movement ban in force on Sunday

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 19:31

ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022, 7:31pm

The government has imposed a curfew as of February 26 in Odesa and the Odesa region from 7:00 pm to 06:00 am. On February 27, civilian transport ban is in force throughout the region.

Source: Dumskaya newspaper quotes the head of the Odesa Military Administration Sergei Grinevetsky, on request of the Commander of Operational Command "South"

Details: It is strictly forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places without special passes and IDs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On February 27, all movement of vehicles is prohibited on the entire territory of Odesa region, as well as in the city of Odesa.

The only exceptions include emergency medical services, special-purpose vehicles performing urgent service missions and vehicles with special passes. These vehicles should be indicated by special light signaling devices.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News