Three Ukrainian mobile operators block access to their networks from Russia and Belarus

IRYNA BALACHUK- SATURDAY, 26 February 2022, 7:47 PM

Mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone and lifecell blocked access to their networks for Russian and Belarusian subscribers.

Source: Verkhovna Rada in Telegram, Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from the PR Director of Vodafone Ukraine, Victoria Ruban: "The possibility of registering Russian and Belarusian subscribers in the Vodafone Ukraine network is blocked."

Details: Kyivstar also informed the news agency of disconnecting the subscriber registration option for Russia and Belarus in its network.

A similar decision was made by Lifecell.