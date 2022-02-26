On Saturday Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 enemy planes, 11 helicopters, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon

In the past 24 hours, the invaders lost three SU-30SM fighters, 11 helicopters, two SU-25, one IL-76MD, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon with fuel.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The air defense of the Air Force continues to inflict significant losses on the invaders’ aircraft, armored vehicles and enemy manpower.

Advertisement:

In the last 24 hours, the Russian military lost at least 11 helicopters of various types, three Su-30SM fighter aircrafts, two Su-25 jet aircrafts and a military IL-76MD airlifter with the landing troops.

Enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed by Su-27 fighters and by S-300 and Buk-M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The front-line bomber of the Ukrainian Air Force, Su-24M, destroyed a column of 20 units of armoured vehicles in one go.

The crew of the Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle complex did an incredible job by destroying an entire railway echelon with enemy fuel and lubricants.