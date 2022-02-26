All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


On Saturday Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 enemy planes, 11 helicopters, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 19:40
On Saturday Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 enemy planes, 11 helicopters, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon

In the past 24 hours, the invaders lost three SU-30SM fighters, 11 helicopters, two SU-25, one IL-76MD, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon with fuel.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The air defense of the Air Force continues to inflict significant losses on the invaders’ aircraft, armored vehicles and enemy manpower.

Advertisement:

In the last 24 hours, the Russian military lost at least 11 helicopters of various types, three Su-30SM fighter aircrafts, two Su-25 jet aircrafts and a military IL-76MD airlifter with the landing troops.

Enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed by Su-27 fighters and by S-300 and Buk-M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The front-line bomber of the Ukrainian Air Force, Su-24M, destroyed  a column of 20 units of armoured vehicles in one go.

The crew of the Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle complex did an incredible job by destroying an entire railway echelon with enemy fuel and lubricants.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: