On Saturday Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 enemy planes, 11 helicopters, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon

In the past 24 hours, the invaders lost three SU-30SM fighters, 11 helicopters, two SU-25, one IL-76MD, a column of armoured vehicles and an echelon with fuel.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The air defense of the Air Force continues to inflict significant losses on the invaders’ aircraft, armored vehicles and enemy manpower.

In the last 24 hours, the Russian military lost at least 11 helicopters of various types, three Su-30SM fighter aircrafts, two Su-25 jet aircrafts and a military IL-76MD airlifter with the landing troops.

Enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed by Su-27 fighters and by S-300 and Buk-M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The front-line bomber of the Ukrainian Air Force, Su-24M, destroyed a column of 20 units of armoured vehicles in one go.

The crew of the Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle complex did an incredible job by destroying an entire railway echelon with enemy fuel and lubricants.