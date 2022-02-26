Russia has seized a civilian rescue ship near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 20:10
On February 26, a civilian rescue ship "Saphir" on a humanitarian mission was seized and is detained by Russian warships near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.
Source: Ministry of Infrastructure
Details: Communication with the rescue ship "Saphir" is currently lost.
These actions of the warships of the country-invader are a direct violation of International maritime law and the International Convention on Safe Seas.
