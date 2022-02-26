Pensions, confiscated property, food supply: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approves a series of measures

Kateryna Tyschenko – Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:42

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a series of measures related to Russia’s invasion during an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s address published on the government’s website

Details: The Cabinet has approved the resolution concerning the payment and delivery of pensions and benefits under martial law.

In cases where someone cannot receive the money at their current address or does not have an opportunity to transfer the funds to their account, pensions and benefits will be paid via money transfer.

Government authorities will contact pension recipients through their Pension Fund personal e-cabinets in order to clarify their de facto address under the current circumstances.

The Cabinet also approved the resolution to ascertain consistent operation of food producers under martial law.

"Maximum term for settling transactions related to the delivery of socially significant foodstuffs by Ukrainian producers will be no longer than ten calendar days from the moment of the issuance of the relevant invoice by the producer," prime minister noted.

In addition, a resolution was passed to transfer the property confiscated by the decision of court and the State Customs Service for the use of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The government has also approved a resolution requiring the State Reserve Agency to ensure a sufficient supply of diesel fuel for the military.

Government officials have also created an algorithm to coordinate the receipt of humanitarian aid and its further delivery to the people of Ukraine.

"The State Border Guard Service and the State Customs Service must ensure a simplified regime of state border crossing for vehicles delivering humanitarian aid. On their side, military and civilian administrations will work with National Guards, National Police and the Department of Emergencies to ensure the aid is appropriately received, distributed and stored," said Prime Minister Shmygal’.