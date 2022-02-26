Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

In Kyiv, 20 Ukrainians have been killed since the beginning of the war, but the enemy have not penetrated the city - Klitschko

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 22:06

IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 26 FEBRUARY 2022, 10:06 PM

Since the beginning of Russian military attacks on Ukraine, 14 military people and fighters of territorial defense forces, and 6 civilians were killed. 71 people were wounded; 25 out of these were civilians.   

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, in a video appeal.

Klitschko said: "Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, 6 civilians were killed, including 1 child as well as 14 military personnel and territorial defense force fighters. 71 people were wounded; 25 of them civilians, including 3 children.   

The situation in the capital city is complicated and tense. The enemy has not taken control of the city. However, there are sabotage groups working throughout Kyiv. Military, police, and territorial defense forces have been working to reveal and neutralise saboteurs. Today, there have been military clashes and shootings".

Details: The mayor added that Russia has been destroying the infrastructure of our cities.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News