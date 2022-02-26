In Kyiv, 20 Ukrainians have been killed since the beginning of the war, but the enemy have not penetrated the city - Klitschko

IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 26 FEBRUARY 2022, 10:06 PM



Since the beginning of Russian military attacks on Ukraine, 14 military people and fighters of territorial defense forces, and 6 civilians were killed. 71 people were wounded; 25 out of these were civilians.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, in a video appeal.

Klitschko said: "Since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, 6 civilians were killed, including 1 child as well as 14 military personnel and territorial defense force fighters. 71 people were wounded; 25 of them civilians, including 3 children.

The situation in the capital city is complicated and tense. The enemy has not taken control of the city. However, there are sabotage groups working throughout Kyiv. Military, police, and territorial defense forces have been working to reveal and neutralise saboteurs. Today, there have been military clashes and shootings".

Details: The mayor added that Russia has been destroying the infrastructure of our cities.