Russian troops shot a journalist in Kherson and striked an apartment building in Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 February 2022, 22:47
In Venediktova’s words: "Dilerbek Shukurovych Shakirov, a civilian journalist for the "Around You" information weekly and a member of the "House of Hope" charitable foundation, was shot dead from a car with an automatic weapon near the village of Zelenivka in Kherson. The incident was entered into the ERDR under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

Details: Venediktova also published photos of a ruined residential building in Kharkiv at 40a Buchma Street.

According to her, fierce battles are being fought there. Information about victims is still being clarified.

In addition, Venediktova reported that an ambulance transporting wounded Ukrainians was struck on Saturday on the UKRNIOZ route in the Kherson area.

The 64-year-old ambulance driver and a wounded soldier burned to death, and one of the wounded was shot. The incident was entered into the ERDR under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

