Ukraine is forming International legion

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 08:52

Details: The President addressed all citizens of foreign countries that are friends of Ukraine. Anyone who wants to join to protect the security in Europe and in the world can come and stand side by side with the Ukrainians against the invaders of the XXI century - the Russian invaders.

According to the Regulation on Military Service in the Armed Forces by Foreigners and Stateless Persons, approved by Presidential Decree № 248 of 10 June 2016, foreigners have the right to join the Armed Forces for contract military service on a voluntary basis, including in the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ad verbatim : "In this regard, all foreigners wishing to join the resistance against Russian invaders and protect global security, the leadership of Ukraine offers to come to our country and join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces. Foreigners will be a part of a special unit, International legion of territorial defence.

This will be a key testament of your support to our country."

How to enlist : Foreigners can find out details from the Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Ukraine in their countries. Contact information is available on the websites of the Embassies.

