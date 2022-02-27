All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia’s actions show signs of genocide and should be subject of international tribunal

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 February 2022, 10:00
Zelenskyy: Russia’s actions show signs of genocide and should be subject of international tribunal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s actions against Ukraine share characteristics with genocide and insists that Russia should be deprived of the right to vote in the UN Security Council.

Source: President's statement

In Zelenskyy’s words: "We must call things what they are. Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine show signs of genocide. I spoke with the UN Secretary General about this. Russia is on the path of evil, the world must eventually deprive Russia of the right to vote in the UN Security Council."

Advertisement:

"What the occupiers are doing to Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Kyiv, Odesa, and other towns and villages [in Ukraine] is international tribunal worthy. We record each of their crimes."

Details: Zelenskyy called Russia's actions against Ukraine actions of terror.

"This is revenge. Our people have risen to defend our state, and they [Russia] have revealed their true face. This is terror. They are going to continue bombing our Ukrainian cities ever more, they are going to continue killing our children ever more treacherously. This is evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," the president said.

He noted that Russia had lied that it would not touch the civilian population.

"But from the first hours of the invasion, Russian troops have been hitting civilian infrastructure. They have deliberately chosen tactics that target people and undermine normal life. Power plants, hospitals, kindergartens, apartment buildings – all are under attack every day," said Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: