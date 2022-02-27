Zelenskyy: Russia’s actions show signs of genocide and should be subject of international tribunal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s actions against Ukraine share characteristics with genocide and insists that Russia should be deprived of the right to vote in the UN Security Council.

Source: President's statement

In Zelenskyy’s words: "We must call things what they are. Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine show signs of genocide. I spoke with the UN Secretary General about this. Russia is on the path of evil, the world must eventually deprive Russia of the right to vote in the UN Security Council."

"What the occupiers are doing to Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Kyiv, Odesa, and other towns and villages [in Ukraine] is international tribunal worthy. We record each of their crimes."

Details: Zelenskyy called Russia's actions against Ukraine actions of terror.

"This is revenge. Our people have risen to defend our state, and they [Russia] have revealed their true face. This is terror. They are going to continue bombing our Ukrainian cities ever more, they are going to continue killing our children ever more treacherously. This is evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," the president said.

He noted that Russia had lied that it would not touch the civilian population.

"But from the first hours of the invasion, Russian troops have been hitting civilian infrastructure. They have deliberately chosen tactics that target people and undermine normal life. Power plants, hospitals, kindergartens, apartment buildings – all are under attack every day," said Zelenskyy.