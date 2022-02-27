All Sections
The Security Service of Ukraine revealed classified documents of the Russian invaders

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 27 February 2022, 10:13

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports taking hold of classified documents of the Russian military bombed by Ukrainian security forces near Gostomel.

Source: SBU

Quote: "The Ukrainian Special Services and Armed Forces have in their possession the names of Russian invaders, as well as secret passwords and ciphers used by the aggressor country. This enables us to understand the content of the intercepted conversations of the enemy."

Details: The list of documents contains:

▪️ combat formation with military call signs.

▪ diagrams of the invaders' actions: attack paths, escape routes, refuelings, etc.

▪ the enemy's special call signs, as well as commands for decoding.

The SBU notes that these documents will serve as evidence in court.

Thus, all the names of the invaders are documented, and all survivors will be prosecuted.

