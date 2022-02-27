Advisor to the President of Ukraine: Russian invaders broke through into Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomil, their advance was stopped

Kateryna Tyschenko – SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:51 AM

On Sunday morning, Russian invaders attempted to advance into Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomil in Kyiv region but were stopped by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych at a briefing

Quote: "Regarding Kyiv and the situation on the western outskirts of the capital. There, the enemy attempted to advance towards Bucha, Hostomil, Irpin this morning. But they ended up under rocket, artillery, and aerial fire of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

"The enemy is disorganized, and now only small bands attempt to conduct reconnaissance in the Irpin direction.".

Details: Arestovych underscored that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in control of the situation and destrying the enemy.

"By the way, local residents have joined [the fight], and part of the Russian combat vehicles and paratroopers were burned with Molotov cocktails on sight in Bucha," said Arestovych.

Arestovych also said not to trust the rumours that "Kharkiv had fallen."

"A small accumulation of the enemy [forces], around 8-12 vehicles, attempted to advance into Kharkiv. They were surrounded and are already half-destroyed. Kharkiv defenders are standing strong and destrying the enemy efficiently", he said.

Overall, according to Arestovych, the enemy is demoralized and is not actively advancing at the moment.