Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

In the Sumy region, invaders shot bus with civilian people, didn’t allow ambulance to pass

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 12:25

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 12:25 PM

In Sumy region, Russian invaders shot a bus with civilian people and didn’t allow ambulances to pass by.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Head of the Sumy regional military-civil administration in Telegram.

Quote: "Between Chupakhivka and Dovzhuk, in the Okhtyrka district, Russian tanks shot at a bus with civilian people.

"Ambulances were not allowed to pass. The surrounding area is mined and people cannot be reached".

Details: According to the Head of the military-civil administration, family doctors are walking out of clinics to places of shootings, where they will try to provide medical care before ambulances arrive.

Zhyvytskyy later reported on the artillery shelling of Kyrikivka, Okhtyrka district.

Previously: A large enemy convoy was advancing to Sumy from the southeast.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News