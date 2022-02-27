Russian convoy marked with the letter “V” is advancing from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia, SW of Kyiv

ALYONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:42 PM

A convoy of Russian military vehicles marked with the letter "V" is moving from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia in Kyiv's southwest.

Source: trusted Ukrainska Pravda informer

Details: According to the source, the enemy convoy has split, and one section is moving from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia.

Information to be updated.