Russian convoy marked with the letter “V” is advancing from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia, SW of Kyiv
ALYONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:42 PM
A convoy of Russian military vehicles marked with the letter "V" is moving from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia in Kyiv's southwest.
Source: trusted Ukrainska Pravda informer
Details: According to the source, the enemy convoy has split, and one section is moving from Dmytrivka to Zabuchchia.
Information to be updated.