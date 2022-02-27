Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at The Hague – Zelensky

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022, 12:53 PM

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice in The Hague over military aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelensky, The President of Ukraine on Twitter

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine has officially filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

We demand that Russia be held accountable for distorting the concept of genocide to justify the aggression. We ask the court to immediately order Russia to stop its military actions and schedule a hearing for next week."