Centre for Defence Strategy: Lukashenko likely to decide to fight against Ukraine

Svitlana Kizilova — SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 13:04 PM

It is highly probably that the self-proclaimed government of the Republic of Belarus is on the verge of approving, within the next few hours, the decision for the Belarusian army to join Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: information of the Centre for Defence Strategy (CDS) provided to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The CDS stated that if Lukashenko takes this step, that would mean the engagement of all resources and equipment of the Belarusian armed forces against Ukraine’s defenders.

Quote: "The only reason for this decision would be that citizen Lukashenko is fully dependent on Putin, including in matters of his personal security. This decision in no way takes into account the previous peaceful coexistence and friendship between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus that existed for centuries. Belarusians and Ukrainians have never fought against each other in recorded history. We are brotherly nations and cannot fight against each other. If this decision is approved and implemented, this would be another tragedy of historic proportions on the hands of Putin and Lukashenko."

Important: Belarusian military personnel may not entirely understand where they are being sent; their TV broadcasts are full of propaganda about imaginary "nazis". Tasks may not be explained to them, and they may not comprehend entirely what is happening, including the immense loss of life that the Russian Federation has already incurred in Ukraine in the past few days.

Everyone who can should call and write to friends and colleagues in Belarus and tell them what is happening in Ukraine, and ask them to not join the war against Ukrainians. Mothers and wives should not send their men to senseless death.

