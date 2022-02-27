Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Kharkiv is under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there is a sweep, invaders are surrendering en masse – Head of the military-civil administration

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 13:34

Quote: "Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Police, Territorial Defense are working, there is a complete sweep of the city from the enemy".

Details: According to the Head of the military-civil administration, the enemy is completely demoralized.

"Directly in Kharkiv, groups of 5-10 people surrender to Ukrainian troops and leave their enemy vehicles in the middle of the road. As soon as they see at least one representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they surrender", – he is writing.

Syniehubov informs about the situation in the region: Chuhuiv is completely under control of Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian flags are hung on administrative buildings.

The offensive action of the Russian aggressor continues in the Lipetsk direction, Vovchansk and Bielhorod.

"We fix separate columns of the Russian vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively fighting in their positions", – Head of the military-civil administration mentioned.

RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News