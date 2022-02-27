All Sections
Kharkiv is under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there is a sweep, invaders are surrendering en masse – Head of the military-civil administration

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 February 2022, 12:34
Quote: "Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Police, Territorial Defense are working, there is a complete sweep of the city from the enemy".

Details: According to the Head of the military-civil administration, the enemy is completely demoralized.

"Directly in Kharkiv, groups of 5-10 people surrender to Ukrainian troops and leave their enemy vehicles in the middle of the road. As soon as they see at least one representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they surrender", – he is writing.

Syniehubov informs about the situation in the region: Chuhuiv is completely under control of Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian flags are hung on administrative buildings.

The offensive action of the Russian aggressor continues in the Lipetsk direction, Vovchansk and Bielhorod.

"We fix separate columns of the Russian vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively fighting in their positions", – Head of the military-civil administration mentioned.

Advertisement: