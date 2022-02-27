Protesters against Russian attack on Ukraine detained in Belarus

YEVHEN KIZILOV - SUNDAY, 27 February 2022, 14:52

The first detentions took place at polling stations in a Belarusian referendum. People are gathering in large groups and are protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was joined by Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Belarusian Radio Liberty, Zerkalo

Details: According to Radio Liberty, this is happening "in several cities of the country", in particular in Minsk.