Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to meet near Pripyat’ river

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus’ Oleksandr Lukashenko, in a phone call with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, agreed a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the border [between Ukraine and Belarus’] near the Pripyat’ river.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine on Telegram.

Ad verbatim: "Politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet the Russian one on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the river Pripyat’; there are no preconditions for these talks."

Details: Lukashenko has accepted the responsibility to ensure that during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel to the site of negotiation, the negotiation itself, and the delegation’s return all planes, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground.

Earlier, Russia said that Ukraine had agreed to negotiations on the border with Belarus.

Putin also ordered deterrence forces to work in a special combat duty regime.