Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Kuleba on talks with Russia: peace is possible, but not Ukraine’s capitulation

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 17:18

Yevhen Kizilov — SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 5:18 PM

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is headed to the border with Belarus for talks with Russia.

Source: Kuleba’s briefing on 27 February

Details: According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian delegation intends to find out what Russia has to say and to express Ukraine’s thoughts about this war and Russia’s actions.

Quote: "There is nothing wrong with negotiations as such. And we will be happy if they result in peace and the end of the war. But I emphasise again that we will not give up, we will not capitulate, we will not yield a single inch of our territory. That is not the goal of our struggle."

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News