Kuleba on talks with Russia: peace is possible, but not Ukraine’s capitulation
Yevhen Kizilov — SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 5:18 PM
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is headed to the border with Belarus for talks with Russia.
Source: Kuleba’s briefing on 27 February
Details: According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian delegation intends to find out what Russia has to say and to express Ukraine’s thoughts about this war and Russia’s actions.
Quote: "There is nothing wrong with negotiations as such. And we will be happy if they result in peace and the end of the war. But I emphasise again that we will not give up, we will not capitulate, we will not yield a single inch of our territory. That is not the goal of our struggle."