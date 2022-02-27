All Sections
Kuleba on talks with Russia: peace is possible, but not Ukraine’s capitulation

Yevhen KizilovSunday, 27 February 2022, 16:18

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is headed to the border with Belarus for talks with Russia.

Details: According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian delegation intends to find out what Russia has to say and to express Ukraine’s thoughts about this war and Russia’s actions.

Quote: "There is nothing wrong with negotiations as such. And we will be happy if they result in peace and the end of the war. But I emphasise again that we will not give up, we will not capitulate, we will not yield a single inch of our territory. That is not the goal of our struggle."

