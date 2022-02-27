All Sections
Venislavsky: Negotiations with the Russian Federation set to begin in a few hours; the delegation’s travel route has changed

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 February 2022, 17:05
Fedor Venislavsky, the president’s representative in the Constitutional Court, said that negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russians are set to begin in a few hours.

The delay is due to the delegation taking longer than expected to reach the border with Belarus.

Source: Venislavsky, speaking on the Rada Channel

Venislavsky's said: "Due to security reasons, the route (to the border with Belarus - ed.) has been modified. Therefore, I think that the negotiations will begin in a few hours. To ensure the maximum safety of our delegation, they have taken a route that avoids any threat to their lives and that keeps their location unknown."

Details: He refused to name the members of the delegation for security reasons.

Venislavski believes that all information about the initial positions and results of the negotiations will be announced at the end of the day. He added that Belarusians will also participate in the negotiations as observers.

Background: The President’s Office reported that the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They agreed that the Ukrainian delegation meet the Russian delegation at the border near the Pripyat river.

The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without pre-conditions. Lukashenko took responsibility for keeping all aircraft, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's passage, negotiations, and return.

Earlier, Lukashenko threatened Ukraine with "special operations to protect their citizens."

